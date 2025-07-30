Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $8,625,000. RD Finance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $3,640,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average of $195.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

