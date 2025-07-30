TCTC Holdings LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.