Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CAT opened at $429.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $436.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

