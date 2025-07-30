Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,520,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,117,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.8%

UBER opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

