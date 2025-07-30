AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AGNC Investment
In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,496 shares of company stock valued at $521,713 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.
AGNC Investment Profile
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
