Choreo LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

