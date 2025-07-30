N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.