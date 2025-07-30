Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.