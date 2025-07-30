Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 227,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,354 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,298 shares of company stock valued at $43,505,967. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.