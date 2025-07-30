Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,476,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,922,000 after acquiring an additional 715,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 363,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

