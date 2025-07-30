Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Stephens began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

