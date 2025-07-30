TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Birkenstock worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIRK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,786,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 9,658.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 465,364 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $623.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

