City National Bank of Florida MSD Has $910,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

City National Bank of Florida MSD lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,298 shares of company stock worth $43,505,967. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

