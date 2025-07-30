Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $751,621.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 986,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,803,233.50. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,850. The trade was a 30.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

DELL opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

