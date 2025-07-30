MMA Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,006,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 153.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,799,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,012 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

