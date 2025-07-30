Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,184 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,321,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 302,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 253,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,192,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

