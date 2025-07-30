Comparing Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) & DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Free Report) and Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hoth Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A Hoth Therapeutics N/A -109.18% -100.22%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hoth Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.19 million ($1.14) -1.14

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Hoth Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Hoth Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hoth Therapeutics is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics beats DNAPrint Genomics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of genetic testing products and services. It offers AncestryByDNA, a pan-chromosomal assay for genetic ancestry; EurasianDNA, which measures European sub-ancestry; EuropeanDNA, which reports a customer’s proportional basic continental European ancestry; DNAWitness to determine genetic heritage from DNA samples obtained from crime scenes; RETINOME, which provides a physical portrait of a person of interest for a detective based on a DNA sample from a crime scene or remains of an individual; RETINOME, which allows infer eye color from DNA; and GenomeLab SNPstream Genotyping System, which offers genotyping rates and uses a multiplexing format to generate data with the minimum of reagents. The company serves forensic science, genealogical research, consumer products, and pharmaceutical development clients. DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. was formerly known as Lexington Energy, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sarasota, Florida with a subsidiary in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19. The company is also developing BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of eczema; and HT-005 for treating patients with lupus, as well as a diagnostic device through a mobile device. The company has license agreements with the George Washington University; Isoprene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Virginia Commonwealth University; the North Carolina State University; Chelexa BioSciences, Inc. and the University of Cincinnati; Zylö Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop HT-003. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

