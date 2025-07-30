Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.83. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.51 and a 1 year high of $375.51.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
