General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) & Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Safran and General Dynamics are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Safran and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A General Dynamics 8.13% 17.99% 7.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Safran shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Safran pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. General Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Dynamics has increased its dividend for 34 consecutive years. General Dynamics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Safran has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Dynamics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safran and General Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 2 2 1 2.80 General Dynamics 1 12 9 0 2.36

General Dynamics has a consensus price target of $315.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Safran.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safran and General Dynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran $30.47 billion 4.51 -$721.76 million N/A N/A General Dynamics $47.72 billion 1.77 $3.78 billion $14.90 21.10

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Safran.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Safran on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

