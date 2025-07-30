Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) versus Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) and Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and Capcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 15.22% 41.46% 6.10% Capcom 28.51% 23.33% 18.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Downs and Capcom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $2.73 billion 2.84 $426.80 million $5.82 19.00 Capcom $1.11 billion 13.80 $319.78 million $0.38 37.95

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than Capcom. Churchill Downs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Churchill Downs pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Churchill Downs pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capcom pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Churchill Downs has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Churchill Downs and Capcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 0 11 0 3.00 Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Churchill Downs currently has a consensus price target of $138.18, indicating a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than Capcom.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Downs has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats Capcom on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort. It also offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information; and provides the Bloodstock Research Information Services platform for horse racing statistical data. In addition, the company manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, off-track betting facilities, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

