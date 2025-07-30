TD Asset Management Inc Has $25.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,034,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,172,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 597,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.