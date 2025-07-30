Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) versus News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Financial Contrast

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

News has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares News and Live Nation Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News $10.09 billion 1.64 $266.00 million $0.86 33.98 Live Nation Entertainment $23.16 billion 1.51 $896.29 million $2.93 51.40

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than News. News is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for News and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score News 0 0 6 1 3.14 Live Nation Entertainment 0 0 17 0 3.00

News currently has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $165.82, indicating a potential upside of 10.11%. Given News’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe News is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of News shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares News and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News 5.18% 5.64% 3.09% Live Nation Entertainment 4.28% 125.77% 4.77%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats News on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About News



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Live Nation Entertainment



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients and consumers with marketplace for tickets and event information through mobile apps, other websites, retail outlets, and its primary websites, such as livenation.com and ticketmaster.com; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories. This segment offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online, and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprises advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

