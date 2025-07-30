Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $4.54 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.