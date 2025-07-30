Norden Group LLC Purchases 255 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $134,833,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

