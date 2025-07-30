Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 60,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $2,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,231.70. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

