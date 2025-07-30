Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,735 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.93. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.71 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

