Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 365.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,552.34. This trade represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,231.70. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,084. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.