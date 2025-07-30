Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

SO stock opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

