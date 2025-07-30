Norden Group LLC Invests $479,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.87.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,943.76. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $22,454,700 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUOL opened at $333.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.23. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

