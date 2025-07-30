Conning Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.21.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

