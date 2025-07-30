Natixis Advisors LLC Has $164.35 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AstraZeneca worth $164,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.