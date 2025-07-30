TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 301 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,878 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 326.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 247,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

