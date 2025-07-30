XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 43,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $3,819,415.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 38,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,084.32. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,209,515 shares of company stock worth $108,652,757. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.