Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,086 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
