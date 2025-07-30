Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3%

XOM stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. The stock has a market cap of $486.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

