Inspire Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 228,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This is a boost from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 17.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.88%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

