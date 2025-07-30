Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $89,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 434,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,982,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 734,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 325,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

GOVI opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

