Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.33 Million in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $291.49 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $329.33. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.29 and a 200 day moving average of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

