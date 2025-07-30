Marco Investment Management LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

