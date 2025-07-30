FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 3.3%

FedEx stock opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

