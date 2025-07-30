Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 93,190 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,087,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,190 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $80,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,340 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.4133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.