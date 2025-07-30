Eastern Bank Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,806 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

