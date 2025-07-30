Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,284 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lineage were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,003,000 after buying an additional 408,526 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Lineage by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lineage by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lineage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,064,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 563,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lineage by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -65.53%.

In related news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. This represents a 45.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980 over the last ninety days. 71.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Lineage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

