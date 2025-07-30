19,548 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $218,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $160.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

