Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1%

NIKE stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

