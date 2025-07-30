Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $971,000 Stock Position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 542.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. TD Securities dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,500 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $208,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 172,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,803.50. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

