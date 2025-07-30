Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.85 price objective (up from $12.35) on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cormark raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

SSRM opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of -0.12. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

