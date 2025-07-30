NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

