Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 121.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 159.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1%

NIKE stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.