Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

